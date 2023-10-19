49ers injury update: McCaffrey's MRI encouraging; Deebo day to day originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA — Coach Kyle Shanahan described the results of running back Christian McCaffrey’s MRI as encouraging.

“I thought it was,” Shanahan said of McCaffrey on Thursday. “Anybody who’s day to day, means they have a chance.”

The 49ers identify McCaffrey’s injury as an oblique — outer abdominal muscles. The 49ers no longer list “ribs” on the injury report.

McCaffrey, wide receiver Deebo Samuel (shoulder) and left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) were not scheduled to go through practice on Thursday, Shanahan said. Each is listed as day-to-day, Shanahan said.

The 49ers return to action Monday night against the Minnesota Vikings, and are keeping the door open for each of those players to be available.

McCaffrey, who leads the NFL with 530 rushing yards, did not play in the fourth quarter of the 49ers’ 19-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday due to his injury.

Samuel sustained a left shoulder injury on the first play Sunday against the Browns. He gained 8 yards around right end and was tackled by Browns safety Juan Thornhill. He remained in the game and played eight more snaps before he was ruled out from returning to action.

Williams got his left ankle rolled up in the first half. He missed two snaps before returning to action. Afterward, Williams wore an orthopedic boot as he left the stadium.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw and left guard Aaron Banks are not scheduled to practice. Greenlaw sat out the 49ers’ Week 6 game against the Browns due to a hamstring injury. The 49ers’ run defense allowed a season-worst 160 yards without Greenlaw in the lineup.

