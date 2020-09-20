49ers' injury list is ridiculous; SF could be down nine starters vs. Giants

Brian Witt

49ers could be down nine starters in Week 3 vs. Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers were the walking wounded entering Sunday's game against the Jets, and departed the 31-13 win significantly more beat up.

Jimmy Garoppolo sustained a high ankle sprain, Raheem Mostert is headed for an MRI on his knee and Nick Bosa likely is done for the season. The 49ers' injury list is both lengthy and star-studded.

There's a strong chance the 49ers will be without nine of their usual starters in Week 3 against the New York Giants, which will be played on the same MetLife Stadium turf as Sunday's win.

Their depth already is being tested, and they can ill afford to have more names added to the list.