49ers' injury list is ridiculous; SF could be down nine starters vs. Giants

49ers could be down nine starters in Week 3 vs. Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers were the walking wounded entering Sunday's game against the Jets, and departed the 31-13 win significantly more beat up.

Jimmy Garoppolo sustained a high ankle sprain, Raheem Mostert is headed for an MRI on his knee and Nick Bosa likely is done for the season. The 49ers' injury list is both lengthy and star-studded.

Next week the #49ers could be without the following players:



OUT:

Richard Sherman

Nick Bosa

Deebo Samuel

Weston Richburg

Jullian Taylor

Ronald Blair

Richie James



Likely out:

Solomon Thomas

Raheem Mostert

Jimmy Garoppolo



Questionable:

George Kittle

Dee Ford

Jason Verrett https://t.co/9oqrXQ6cOD — Jake Hutchinson (@hutchdiesel) September 20, 2020

The #49ers will likely be down NINE STARTERS next week against the Giants. You read that correctly, 40% of the starting lineup is sidelined (minus specialists).



Absurd. #49wz #FTTB — Zain N. (@zain49ers) September 20, 2020

There's a strong chance the 49ers will be without nine of their usual starters in Week 3 against the New York Giants, which will be played on the same MetLife Stadium turf as Sunday's win.

Their depth already is being tested, and they can ill afford to have more names added to the list.