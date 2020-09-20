49ers' injury list is ridiculous; SF could be down nine starters vs. Giants

49ers could be down nine starters in Week 3 vs. Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
The 49ers were the walking wounded entering Sunday's game against the Jets, and departed the 31-13 win significantly more beat up.
Jimmy Garoppolo sustained a high ankle sprain, Raheem Mostert is headed for an MRI on his knee and Nick Bosa likely is done for the season. The 49ers' injury list is both lengthy and star-studded.
At the end of the game, 49ers were without:— PFF (@PFF) September 20, 2020
▪️ Dee Ford
▪️ Richard Sherman
▪️ George Kittle
▪️ Deebo Samuel
▪️ Jimmy Garoppolo
▪️ Nick Bosa
▪️ Solomon Thomas
▪️ Raheem Mostert@pff_seth:https://t.co/8Mfb0XsLy2
Next week the #49ers could be without the following players:— Jake Hutchinson (@hutchdiesel) September 20, 2020
OUT:
Richard Sherman
Nick Bosa
Deebo Samuel
Weston Richburg
Jullian Taylor
Ronald Blair
Richie James
Likely out:
Solomon Thomas
Raheem Mostert
Jimmy Garoppolo
Questionable:
George Kittle
Dee Ford
Jason Verrett https://t.co/9oqrXQ6cOD
The #49ers will likely be down NINE STARTERS next week against the Giants. You read that correctly, 40% of the starting lineup is sidelined (minus specialists).— Zain N. (@zain49ers) September 20, 2020
Absurd. #49wz #FTTB
There's a strong chance the 49ers will be without nine of their usual starters in Week 3 against the New York Giants, which will be played on the same MetLife Stadium turf as Sunday's win.
Their depth already is being tested, and they can ill afford to have more names added to the list.