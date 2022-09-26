49ers injury update: LB Azeez Al-Shaair questionable to return vs. Broncos

The 49ers on Sunday night announced linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair is questionable to return with a knee injury.

He exited midway through the second quarter when he flew up toward Broncos QB Russell Wilson when Wilson started to run. Wilson got rid of the ball and got tackled from behind where he fell into Al-Shaair’s knee.

It’s unclear the extent of the injury and whether there’s some kind of damage or if he just banged his knee on the QB’s helmet.

