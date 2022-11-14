49ers injury update: Kyle Shanahan has nothing to report after win vs. Chargers

The 49ers got two wins Sunday night. First, they beat the Chargers 22-16 to move to 5-4 on the season. Second, they left the bout with no injuries.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan in his post-game press conference told reporters there were no injury problems during the game. Rookie WR Danny Gray rolled his ankle before the game, but outside of that there weren’t any issues for San Francisco.

Defensive end Charles Omenihu exited the game for a brief period, as did safety Tashaun Gipson, but both players re-entered shortly after exiting with some kind of ailment. The 49ers never made any kind of an announcement on either of them.

Health is a massive factor down the stretch of an NFL season, and the 49ers were trending the right direction coming out of their bye week. Opening up their second half with a win and another chance to get healthier in Week 11 is huge for San Francisco. Now they just need to continue the good-health trend.

Things could change once Shanahan speaks with reporters Monday, but for now the 49ers are on the right track.

Related

49ers aimed for RBs Elijah Mitchell, Christian McCaffrey to split carries

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire