49ers injury update: K’Waun Williams, Ziggy Ansah to go on Injured Reserve

The 49ers are sending two more players to injured reserve as their battle against the injury bug continues. They’ll send K’Waun Williams to IR with a knee injury, and fears of a torn biceps for Ezekiel Ansah were confirmed and will land him on IR as well according to head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Williams was dealing with a hip injury in the lead up to Week 4 against the Eagles. He wound up playing for most of the game, but exited twice. Once he limped off and returned. A second time he hurt his knee and immediately went to the locker room. Going on IR will mean the nickel corner is out for at least three weeks. Jamar Taylor replaced him last night and will likely do so moving forward.

Ansah’s biceps tear was reported by Ian Rapoport on Sunday night. Shanahan said after the game the team was concerned about a severe biceps injury, and they confirmed it Monday. That will end his season.

San Francisco has had a hard time keeping defensive ends healthy. Ansah will be the third defensive end to go on IR, joining Nick Bosa and Dee Ford. Solomon Thomas is on IR and played on the edge sometimes, and Ronald Blair has been on the Physically Unable to Perform list since the start of the year.

It’s difficult to imagine the club signs a free agent who’ll be able to play in Week 5 vs. the Dolphins. Alex Barrett is the only edge player on the practice squad. Undrafted rookie Darrion Daniels is the other defensive lineman on the 16-man unit.

