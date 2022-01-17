49ers injury update: Jimmy Garoppolo sprained shoulder vs. Cowboys

The 49ers escaped Dallas with a win in the first round of the 2021 NFL playoffs, but they left with a couple health scares including one with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo who suffered a shoulder injury against the Cowboys per head coach Kyle Shanahan.

That was one of a handful of injuries to key players for San Francisco, but there’s some optimism from Shanahan that they won’t miss any of them Saturday when they face the Packers in the divisional playoffs.

These are the injury updates from the 49ers head coach:

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (shoulder)

Garoppolo sprained his throwing shoulder in the second quarter vs. Dallas. It doesn’t sound like the QB will miss any time though. Shanahan said he expects his starting quarterback to practice all week and be under center Saturday. Garoppolo vs. Dallas went 11-for-14 for 133 yards in the first two quarters. In the second half he was 5-for-11 for 39 yards with an interception. It’s unclear exactly when he got hurt, but the Cowboys didn’t sack him and were only credited for four QB hits.

LB Fred Warner (ankle)

It looked bad in the fourth quarter when Warner hit the ground without contact reaching for his leg. The 49ers’ linebacker exited the game with a limp and never returned. Shanahan provided some optimism for Warner’s availability in Green Bay though. He expects Warner to play, but said he’ll be re-evaluated Tuesday when the team begins practice.

DE Nick Bosa (concussion)

Shanahan confirmed Bosa is in concussion protocol, which the third-year DE would need to clear by Saturday in order to be eligible to play. While there’s no way to know whether Bosa will progress the protocol in time, Shanahan said he’s “pretty optimistic” about him returning. He added though that he was “not going to be the one who judges that.”

DE Jordan Willis (ankle)

It’s a high ankle sprain for Willis who left the game in the second quarter. He did return in the second half, but there’s no word on whether he’ll be available Saturday or at any time in the near future.

