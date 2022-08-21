49ers injury update: Health trending right direction

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kyle Madson
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • San Francisco 49ers
    San Francisco 49ers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jimmie Ward
    Jimmie Ward
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Ambry Thomas
    Ambry Thomas
    American football cornerback
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

While the 49ers wrestle with some injury issues at right tackle, they’re seeing their health trend up at some other positions. Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Sunday in a conference call with media said the team expected to get a slew of their injured players back in action in the final week of the preseason.

Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (hamstring), defensive lineman Arik Armstead (knee), tight end Charlie Woerner (core muscle surgery), offensive lineman Jaylon Moore (lower leg), linebacker Curtis Robinson (groin) and defensive back Dontae Johnson (ribs) will all be in practice to start the week.

There’s also a possibility CB Ambry Thomas is back after missing Saturday’s preseason game with a knee injury.

Shanahan said CB Charvarius Ward (hamstring) won’t return for the final preseason matchup, but should be back the following week.

RT Mike McGlinchey (knee), free safety Jimmie Ward (hamstring) and running back Elijah Mitchell (hamstring) will all continue sitting out.

Related

49ers OL Alfredo Gutierrez gets game ball after NFL debut

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire

Recommended Stories