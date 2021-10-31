49ers injury update: FS Jimmie Ward ruled out vs. Bears
The 49ers defense suffered another injury in their secondary. Free safety Jimmie Ward has been ruled out of the rest of San Francisco’s game in Chicago with a quad injury.
Ward was hurt early in the fourth quarter. There’s no word on the specifics of the ailment but the fact he was ruled out so quickly isn’t a great sign.
Veteran Tavon Wilson is in the game for him alongside rookie Talanoa Hufanga who started in place of the injured starting strong safety Jaquiski Tartt.