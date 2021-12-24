49ers injury update following loss to Titans

While the 49ers suffered a bad loss to the Titans on Thursday night, they appear to have gotten through the game without many injuries. Different ailments can crop up in the hours after the contest, but in the immediate aftermath head coach Kyle Shanahan had only a handful of updates on banged up players.

The biggest issue after the game was with linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, who exited the contest with a knee injury and will undergo an MRI to determine the severity per Shanahan. Al-Shaair was questionable going into the game with an elbow injury, but now there’s a new ailment to keep track of going into the final two regular season games.

The other two injuries were to players who returned to the game.

Defensive lineman DJ Jones hurt his ankle and exited in the second quarter, but he was back on the field in the second half and finished the game.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel had the wind knocked out of him during a tackle on his 56-yard catch that set up the game-tying touchdown late in the fourth quarter. He was good to re-enter as well.

List