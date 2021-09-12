49ers injury update: Dre Greenlaw questionable, Raheem Mostert out

Breaking news:

Kyle Madson
The 49ers got more bad injury news to start the second half of their season opener in Detroit. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw is dealing with a groin injury and is questionable to return, and running back Raheem Mostert has been downgraded from questionable to out.

Greenlaw had a Pick Six late in the first half for the 49ers and went to the locker room early with a trainer. Demetrius Flanningan-Fowles and Marcell Harris are the two reserves at linebacker. Flannigan-Fowles is in for Greenlaw with Azeez Al-Shaair moving to the Will linebacker spot.

Mostert left the game early in the first quarter with a knee injury after only two carries for 20 yards. He’s been replaced by rookie Elijah Mitchell who’s racked up 76 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.

