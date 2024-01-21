49ers injury update: Deebo Samuel shoulder only issue from playoff win over Packers

The 49ers only had one injury in their playoff win over the Packers, but it was a big one. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel suffered a shoulder injury early in the contest and had to exit.

He was initially evaluated for a concussion and was cleared, but he continued dealing with a shoulder ailment that kept him out of the game. Then he went to the locker room before the half and came out without his pads on.

San Francisco’s offense struggled while Samuel was out for three weeks earlier in the season, and they had a hard time adjusting without him Saturday.

Shanahan will likely have an update next time he talks to reporters.

