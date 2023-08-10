49ers injuries: WR Ray-Ray McCloud has broken wrist

The 49ers got some bad injury news following their first joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders. Wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud suffered a broken wrist that will require surgery according to Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. Matt Barrows of the Athletic reported the injury occurred during Tuesday’s practice. McCloud could be out up to eight weeks.

This puts the 49ers in a bit of a bind since it sounds like McCloud will miss the first couple weeks of the regular season.

San Francisco could keep him on the active roster and keep him inactive on game days until he’s ready. They could also put him on the PUP list, and if he starts the season there he’d have to miss at least six weeks.

McCloud last season carved out a small role in the 49ers offense where he hauled in 14 receptions for 243 yards and his first-career receiving TD. He also primarily handled kick and punt return duties.

With McCloud out the kick and punt return duties fall to veteran WR Willie Snead IV, rookie WR Ronnie Bell and rookie CB D’Shawn Jamison per the team’s depth chart. His absence could open the door for one of those players to make the initial 53-man roster.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire