49ers injuries may keep them from being able to rest players even if they wanted to

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan doesn’t sound keen on resting too many of the team’s starters in Week 18. With a first-round playoff bye under their belts, Shanahan is wary of giving his players too much time off and dealing with sloppy play in their first postseason game.

Even if Shanahan wanted to rest a slew of starters he may not have had a choice. The 49ers have a handful of injury absences already confirmed and another couple that appear to be on the horizon after Thursday’s practice participation report.

Here’s who practiced for the 49ers on Thursday and who didn’t:

Did not participate

DT Arik Armstead (foot, knee)

S Ji’Ayir Brown (knee)

TE Ross Dwelley (ankle)

S Tashaun Gipson (quadricep)

RB Christian McCaffrey (calf)

CB Ambry Thomas (hand)

Early in the week it sounded like there was a chance Brown, Gipson and Thomas could wind up being healthy enough to play in the season finale. Shanahan said the team would need to see how rehab went during the week. That all three were non-participants Thursday is a sign that they’re trending toward being out Sunday.

Limited participation

C Jon Feliciano (back)

WR Jauan Jennings (concussion)

RB Elijah Mitchell (illness)

All three players in this group may see sizable roles in Sunday’s game if they’re able to get right by kickoff. Feliciano was out of Wednesday’s session. Jennings was limited, and Mitchell just showed up on Thursday’s report.

Full participation

LG Aaron Banks (toe)

WR Danny Gray (shoulder)

WR Ray-Ray McCloud (rib)

OT Jaylon Moore (concussion)

No setbacks for any of Banks, Gray and McCloud who were all full participants Wednesday. Moore is progressing through the concussion protocol and could very likely see time in Sunday’s game.

