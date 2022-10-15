49ers' injuries on defense starting to show weaknesses, Greg Papa believes

Papa: Injuries on 49ers defense starting to show weaknesses originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers’ depth at cornerback will be tested for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season following the season-ending ACL injury to Emmanuel Moseley.

San Francisco’s defense is seeing injuries pile up with Moseley out for the season; meanwhile, Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw are ruled out for their Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

49ers radio play-by-play announcer Greg Papa spoke with NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco on the latest episode of “49ers Talk” regarding his concerns regarding the 49ers’ defensive unit.

“We talked about this last week; the 49ers’ defense, historically good, maybe the best in the NFL, all the hyperboles you can throw in; my main point is they don’t have a weakness,” Papa told Maiocco during the "Ask Papa" segment.

“If I’m the other offensive coordinator, if I’m Arthur Smith getting ready for this game with Atlanta when I looked at the first four games, I don’t see a weakness. Now, there may be a weakness.”

In what has become a next man up year for San Francisco after injuries to several key positions on the team, Jason Verrett could be the next player having to fill the hole left behind by Moseley.

Papa also discussed Verrett’s ability to take over for the 26-year-old once the veteran defensive back returns after recovering from his own ACL injury that he sustained during the 2021 NFL season.

“I love Jason Verrett, but he’s had significant injuries,” Papa said. “I mean, he’s torn his ACL three times, twice on this [left] knee, so I don’t know where he’s at, but I think he’s a little bit over ways away, based on Kyle [Shanahan’s] comments.”

The 49ers have seen players step up on offense, as Jimmy Garoppolo has filled in for Trey Lance, who’s done for the year, while Jeff Wilson Jr. is holding the running back position down with Elijah Mitchell out since Week 1. Now it will be time for the defense to see players step up.

