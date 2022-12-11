49ers injuries: Deebo Samuel carted off field vs. Buccaneers

There’s more bad injury news for the 49ers. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel late in the second quarter Sunday took a run play and went down awkwardly with his ankle getting caught under a Buccaneers defender.

Samuel went down holding his knee and was attended to by trainers. He tried to walk off under his own power, but the cart eventually came out to take him to the locker room. He was clearly emotional while heading loading onto the cart.

The carry was Samuel’s fourth of the game. He also had a rushing score.

There’s no official designation yet for him.

