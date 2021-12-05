49ers injuries: CB Emmanuel Moseley questionable to return vs. Seahawks
An ankle injury has sidelined 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley in the first quarter of Sunday’s game vs. the Seahawks.
Moseley went down midway through the first quarter and walked slowly to the medical tent for evaluation. He was officially announced as ‘questionable’ to return.
Rookie CB Deommodore Lenoir was the first CB off the bench to replace him.