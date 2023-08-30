49ers injuries: 4 placed on season-ending IR at final cuts

The 49ers on Tuesday placed four players on injured reserve as part of their maneuvers to get their roster cut down.

Kicker Zane Gonzalez, safety Tayler Hawkins, tight end Cameron Latu and cornerback AJ Parker were all sent to IR as part of the final cuts, which means their seasons are over with the 49ers. Players placed on IR after being named to the 53-man roster are eligible to return.

All four players who went on IR were banged up during the preseason finale vs. the Chargers.

Gonzalez is dealing with a calf injury he suffered during pregame warmups. Hawkins broke his hand and needs surgery per head coach Kyle Shanahan. Latu will also likely need surgery on a meniscus injury, and Parker is dealing with a hamstring strain he sustained while covering a punt.

That group will have a couple options.

They can stay on IR all year and rehab with the 49ers, or they can reach an injury settlement where they’re released from IR and become unrestricted free agents. Players released with injury settlements can’t re-sign with San Francisco until they length of their agreed-upon injury settlement has elapsed, plus an additional three weeks.

Another injury-related move was with cornerback Darrell Luter Jr., who was moved to the reserve/PUP list and will be required to miss at least the first four weeks. He’s working through a knee injury he sustained on the last day of OTAs.

There could be some additional injured list-related moves for the 49ers, but now that they’ve announced a 53-man roster those players will be eligible to return in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire