49ers inform Mike Person of his release

The 49ers are parting ways with one of the starters on their offensive line from last season.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team has informed Mike Person that he is being released. Person started at right guard in 14 regular season games and all three of the team’s postseason contests.

Person opened his career as a member of the 49ers as a 2011 seventh-round pick and then went on to play for the Colts, Seahawks, Rams, Falcons and Chiefs before returning to the 49ers in 2018. He started all 16 games during his first season back with the team.

Person’s release will clear $3 million off of the team’s salary cap for 2020.

