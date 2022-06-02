49ers will induct Frank Gore into team’s Hall of Fame

Frank Gore signed a one-day contract with the 49ers and made his retirement official today, and the team announced that he will go into their Hall of Fame.

“We are thrilled to induct Frank Gore into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame, his rightful place among our all-time greats,” said 49ers CEO Jed York. “Frank had to overcome many challenges upon entering the NFL and now leaves the game not only as one of the best backs in NFL history, but one of the best football players ever. Frank’s 16-year NFL career is a testament to his durability, having played in more games than any other running back in league history. His grit, toughness and commitment to greatness earned him the respect of his coaches, teammates and opponents. We knew this day would come when Frank would retire a 49er and we look forward to The Faithful celebrating his induction into the 49ers Hall of Fame in Levi’s Stadium this upcoming season.”

The 49ers took Gore out of Miami in the third round of the 2005 NFL draft, and he played 10 seasons in San Francisco, being selected to five Pro Bowls. Although he spent time late in his career with the Colts, Dolphins, Bills and Jets, he said today that he has always considered San Francisco his NFL home.

“One of the very first things I told the 49ers organization when they drafted me in 2005 was that they got the right guy,” said Gore. “I knew early on that I wouldn’t let my college career define me in regards to injuries, and that I would have to outwork a lot of people to get to where I wanted to be. After 10 years in San Francisco and 16 years in the NFL, I can confidently say that I put all I had into the game of football. Football was and is everything to me. From meetings and film study to practice and just being in the locker room, all of it meant the world to me. I am happy to officially close this chapter of my life and proud of what I was able to accomplish and the legacy I leave behind.”

Gore finishes his career with exactly 16,000 rushing yards, the third-most in NFL history behind only Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton. Gore is also the 49ers’ all-time leader in rushing yards, with 11,073 rushing yards with the 49ers.

