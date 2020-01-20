49ers increase lead to 17-0 in second quarter

The second 49ers-Packers game of this season is starting to look a lot like the first one.

Raheem Mostert ran nine yards for his second touchdown of the game and the 49ers lead the Packers 17-0 with just over nine minutes to play in the first half. The 49ers beat the Packers 37-8 in a Week 12 game that saw them go up 10-0 in the first quarter and 23-0 before halftime.

They waited until the first play of the second quarter to increase their lead to double digits this time and they didn’t wait long to tack on more points. 49ers cornerback K'Waun Williams stripped Aaron Rodgers on third down inside the Packers’ 15-yard-line and they had to punt after guard Billy Taylor was able to fall on the fumble. JK Scott‘s punt only went 23 yards and the 49ers quickly drove for the Mostert touchdown.

Williams’ sack was the second straight third down sack for the 49ers defense. Nick Bosa wrestled Rodgers down to end the previous possession and a good Richie James punt return set the home team up near midfield. Kyler Fackrell‘s sack forced a 54-yard field goal attempt that Robbie Gould put through the uprights.

Running back Tevin Coleman injured his right shoulder during the latest scoring drive and needed to be carted off to the locker room, which is a bad turn for the Niners and about all that’s gone wrong for them to this point on Sunday.

UPDATE 7:32 p.m. ET: Coleman is being called questionable to return.