49ers inactives: WR Deebo Samuel, LT Trent Williams IN vs. Dolphins

The 49ers got some good news ahead of their Week 13 showdown with the Miami Dolphins. Both wide receiver Deebo Samuel and left tackle Trent Williams will suit up after being listed as questionable on the injury report.

Here’s who won’t suit up for San Francisco:

OL Spencer Burford

TE Ross Dwelley

DT T.Y. McGill

LB Curtis Robinson

Samuel is dealing with a quad injury that limited him in practice all week. Williams had back spasms Friday and left practice early. Both players will play. Defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was also questionable with a knee injury. He’s also in line to play against Miami.

Burford was questionable with an ankle injury, but he wasn’t ready to play by Sunday. He’ll be replaced at right guard by Daniel Brunskill, who’d been rotating at RG with Burford.

