49ers inactives: Trey Sermon surprisingly out vs. Lions in season opener

49ers rookie running back Sermon surprisingly inactive vs. Lions

The 49ers will be without a few key defensive players Sunday when they open the 2021 NFL season in Detroit against the Lions.

Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley and defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw are inactive as is veteran cornerback Josh Norman, rookie running back Trey Sermon and rookie offensive lineman Aaron Banks.

#49ers inactives

CB Emmanuel Moseley

DT Javon Kinlaw

RB Trey Sermon

CB Josh Norman

OL Aaron Banks



Sermon is a surprise. Norman is not quite ready. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) September 12, 2021

Sermon being inactive is a surprise. The 49ers traded up in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft to select the electric Ohio State running back, and many believed he would excel early on in San Francisco's rushing attack.

Veteran running back Raheem Mostert will be backup by JaMychal Hasty and rookie Elijah Mitchell.

Moseley has been dealing with a knee issue all week, while Norman, who just joined the 49ers, isn't quite ready.

Jason Verrett will start at one corner spot and the 49ers will either go with Dontae Johnson or rookies Deommodore Lenoir or Ambry Thomas.

Kinlaw was not expected to play as he barely practiced last week, but Kevin Givens will play Sunday.

The Lions, meanwhile, will be down a few key members on the defensive line.

