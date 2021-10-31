49ers inactives: Trent Williams will play vs. Bears; Dee Ford out
Williams active for 49ers' game vs. Bears; Ford inactive originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
CHICAGO -- The 49ers are set to get an important piece of their lineup back for Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Bears in Chicago.
Left tackle Trent Williams, who missed the 49ers' Week 7 loss to the Indianapolis Colts with an elbow and ankle injury, was questionable. Defensive end Samson Ebukam (ankle) also will be active, but Dee Ford (concussion) will not suit up Sunday.
#49ers inactives vs. Bears:
CB Deommodore Lenoir
CB Ambry Thomas
WR Travis Bejamin
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
DE Dee Ford
DL Maurice Hurst
OL Aaron Banks
— Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) October 31, 2021
Rookie cornerback Deommordore Lenior won't play due to personal reasons, while fellow rookie corner Ambry Thomas will again be a healthy scratch.
Rookie quarterback Trey Lance, who was inactive in Week 7 with a knee sprain, returned to practice this week and will back up Jimmy Garoppolo at Soldier Field.
RELATED: 49ers activate Willis, Givens for Week 8
The Bears, meanwhile, will be without star edge rushed Khalil Mack. However, defensive end Aikiem Hicks is active and will play Sunday.
The 49ers (2-4) are looking to snap a four-game losing streak while the 3-4 Bears are trying to bounce back from a 38-3 loss they suffered to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7.