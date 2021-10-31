49ers inactives: Trent Williams will play vs. Bears; Dee Ford out

Williams active for 49ers' game vs. Bears; Ford inactive originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

CHICAGO -- The 49ers are set to get an important piece of their lineup back for Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Bears in Chicago.

Left tackle Trent Williams, who missed the 49ers' Week 7 loss to the Indianapolis Colts with an elbow and ankle injury, was questionable. Defensive end Samson Ebukam (ankle) also will be active, but Dee Ford (concussion) will not suit up Sunday.

#49ers inactives vs. Bears:



CB Deommodore Lenoir

CB Ambry Thomas

WR Travis Bejamin

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

DE Dee Ford

DL Maurice Hurst

OL Aaron Banks — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) October 31, 2021

Rookie cornerback Deommordore Lenior won't play due to personal reasons, while fellow rookie corner Ambry Thomas will again be a healthy scratch.

Rookie quarterback Trey Lance, who was inactive in Week 7 with a knee sprain, returned to practice this week and will back up Jimmy Garoppolo at Soldier Field.

The Bears, meanwhile, will be without star edge rushed Khalil Mack. However, defensive end Aikiem Hicks is active and will play Sunday.

The 49ers (2-4) are looking to snap a four-game losing streak while the 3-4 Bears are trying to bounce back from a 38-3 loss they suffered to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7.