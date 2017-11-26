Inactives: 49ers RT Trent Brown held out due to shoulder injury

SANTA CLARA – San Francisco 49ers right tackle Trent Brown is not active for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks due to a shoulder injury.

It was not immediately known whom the 49ers will start in his place, but rookie guard Erik Magnuson filled in at right tackle earlier this season when Brown was needed at left tackle in place of Joe Staley.

Defensive linemen Sheldon Day and Cassius Marsh will not have to wait long to make a contribution.

Day and Marsh, both claimed off waivers this week, are among the 49ers' 46 players who are active for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium. The 49ers claimed Day off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars, while Marsh was claimed off waivers from the New England Patriots.

The decision to activate Marsh does not bode well for the future of defensive end Aaron Lynch. Despite being a full participant in practice all week, Lynch was declared inactive for the game. Lynch missed the previous four games with a calf injury.



49ERS INACTIVES

FS Adrian Colbert (thumb)

DE Aaron Lynch

WR Victor Bolden

LB Pita Taumoepenu

RT Trent Brown (shoulder)

DL Leger Douzable

DL D.J. Jones

















