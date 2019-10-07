49ers inactives: Tevin Coleman, Dee Ford active in Week 5 vs. Browns

SANTA CLARA -- For the first time since Week 1, 49ers running back Tevin Coleman will suit up Monday night.

The 26-year-old is active to play against the Cleveland Browns, and in line to make his Levi's Stadium debut. Coleman, who signed to a two-year contract with the 49ers this offseason, missed San Francisco's last two games after spraining his ankle in a Week 1 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

#49ers RB Jeff Wilson is inactive tonight for #CLEvsSF - expect Tevin Coleman to be worked in gradually but for Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert to have the bulk of the carries. — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) October 7, 2019

Edge rusher Dee Ford, another 49ers free-agent signing, was questionable to play this week but has yet to miss a game. NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco reported last week that Ford is expected to be used as a situational pass rusher.

Here is the full list of 49ers inactives.

#49ers inactives vs. #Browns



QB C.J. Beathard

RB Jeff Wilson

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

OL Joe Staley

OL Sam Young

WR Jordan Matthews

DL Jullian Taylor















— Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) October 7, 2019

With Raheem Mostert still relied upon to play special teams, Coleman takes the place of running back Jeff Wilson. Wilson scored two touchdowns in each of the 49ers' last two games and is tied for sixth in the NFL with four rushing TDs.

The Browns, meanwhile, are short-handed in their secondary. Starting defensive backs Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams are inactive.

