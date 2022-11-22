49ers inactives: DE Samson Ebukam, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray OUT
The 49ers won’t have three of their four starting defensive linemen for Monday’s game against the Cardinals after defensive end Samson Ebukam was officially ruled out before the game. For Arizona, they’ll be without starting quarterback Kyler Murray, who’s dealing with a hamstring injury.
Here are the 49ers’ inactives:
DE Samson Ebukam (quadriceps, Achilles)
DL Arik Armstead (ankle, foot)
OL Nick Zakelj
DE Kemoko Turay
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
LB Curtis Robinson
This is a rare instance where the 49ers will enter a game in better health than their opponent. Arizona is dealing with a slew of injury problems and officially ruled out Murray, who was questionable after being a limited participant in practice all week.
Here are the Cardinals’ inactives:
QB Kyler Murray
CB Byron Murphy
LB Jesse Luketa
LB Victor Dimukeje
OL D.J. Humphries
OL Max Garcia
TE Zach Ertz
Colt McCoy, who guided the Cardinals to a 31-17 victory over the 49ers last season, will start a second consecutive game for Arizona.
