49ers inactives: DE Samson Ebukam, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray OUT

The 49ers won’t have three of their four starting defensive linemen for Monday’s game against the Cardinals after defensive end Samson Ebukam was officially ruled out before the game. For Arizona, they’ll be without starting quarterback Kyler Murray, who’s dealing with a hamstring injury.

Here are the 49ers’ inactives:

DE Samson Ebukam (quadriceps, Achilles)

DL Arik Armstead (ankle, foot)

OL Nick Zakelj

DE Kemoko Turay

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

LB Curtis Robinson

This is a rare instance where the 49ers will enter a game in better health than their opponent. Arizona is dealing with a slew of injury problems and officially ruled out Murray, who was questionable after being a limited participant in practice all week.

Here are the Cardinals’ inactives:

QB Kyler Murray

CB Byron Murphy

LB Jesse Luketa

LB Victor Dimukeje

OL D.J. Humphries

OL Max Garcia

TE Zach Ertz

Colt McCoy, who guided the Cardinals to a 31-17 victory over the 49ers last season, will start a second consecutive game for Arizona.

List

3 keys to 49ers taking control of NFC West with primetime win over Arizona

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire