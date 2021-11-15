49ers inactives: Rookies to dress vs. Von Miller, Odell Beckham, Rams

NBC Sports Bay Area Staff
·1 min read
In this article:
Ward, 49ers rookies active vs. Miller, Beckham in Rams debuts originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Safety Jimmie Ward is active for the 49ers' "Monday Night Football" game against the Rams at Levi's Stadium. Ward was listed as questionable with a quad injury and missed the 49ers' Week 9 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Defensive lineman Maurice Hurst, running back JaMycal Hasty, cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick and offensive lineman Colton McKivitz are the only four players who won't dress for the 49ers.

This means that the 49ers' entire rookie class, including offensive lineman Aaron Banks, running back Trey Sermon and cornerbacks Ambry Thomas and Deommodore Lenoir, all will be eligible to play.

This is the first time that the 49ers' entire 2021 draft class is active for a game.

For the Rams, newly-acquired pass rusher Von Miller as well as wideout Odell Beckham Jr. are active and set to make their team debuts.

Kickoff is set for 5:15 p.m from Santa Clara.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

