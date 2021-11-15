49ers inactives: Rookies to dress vs. Von Miller, Odell Beckham, Rams

Ward, 49ers rookies active vs. Miller, Beckham in Rams debuts originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Safety Jimmie Ward is active for the 49ers' "Monday Night Football" game against the Rams at Levi's Stadium. Ward was listed as questionable with a quad injury and missed the 49ers' Week 9 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Defensive lineman Maurice Hurst, running back JaMycal Hasty, cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick and offensive lineman Colton McKivitz are the only four players who won't dress for the 49ers.

#49ers inactives vs. Rams/



RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle)

DL Maurice Hurst (calf)

CB Dre Kirkpatrick (ankle)

OL Colton McKivitz



IR: WR Mohamed Sanu (knee), S Tavon Wilson (foot), RT Mike McGlinchey (quad) — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) November 15, 2021

This means that the 49ers' entire rookie class, including offensive lineman Aaron Banks, running back Trey Sermon and cornerbacks Ambry Thomas and Deommodore Lenoir, all will be eligible to play.

This is the first time that the 49ers' entire 2021 draft class is active for a game.

Aaron Banks, Trey Sermon, Ambry Thomas and Deommodore Lenoir all active.



Along with Trey Lance, Elijah Mitchell and Talanoa Hufanga — this is the first game the #49ers have dressed their entire rookie class. — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) November 15, 2021

For the Rams, newly-acquired pass rusher Von Miller as well as wideout Odell Beckham Jr. are active and set to make their team debuts.

#Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. and OLB Von Miller are active for tonight's game against the 49ers. CB Dont'e Deayon is inactive, as are QB Bryce Miller, TE Brycen Hopkins, OL Alaric Jackson, OL Tremayne Anchrum and OLB Chris Garrett. — Kevin Modesti (@KevinModesti) November 15, 2021

Kickoff is set for 5:15 p.m from Santa Clara.

