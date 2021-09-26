49ers inactives: RB Elijah Mitchell officially ruled out vs. Packers

The San Francisco 49ers officially ruled out rookie running back Elijah Mitchell for Sunday night’s showdown with the Green Bay Packers.

Mitchell suffered a shoulder injury late against the Eagles and didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday. He got in a limited session Friday, but was listed as ‘doubtful’ on the injury report.

Here’s who won’t suit up for the 49ers:

RB Elijah Mitchell

CB Ambry Thomas

OL Aaron Banks

CB Dre Kirkpatrick

Kirkpatrick was active last week, but won’t suit up this week with starting cornerback Emmanuel Moseley set to make his season debut. Moseley was questionable along with defensive linemen Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw. All three of them will play.

Defensive tackle Zach Kerr was a healthy scratch last week, but he’ll be back in the DL rotation with Kevin Givens on Injured Reserve with a high ankle sprain.

Here are the Packers’ inactives:

CB Kevin King

OL Elgton Jenkins

S Vernon Scott

LB La’Darius Hamilton