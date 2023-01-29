49ers inactives: RB Elijah Mitchell out vs. Eagles

The 49ers will not have running back Elijah Mitchell for the NFC championship game. He has officially been ruled out as part of the team’s pre-game inactives.

Mitchell suffered a groin injury in the divisional playoffs against the Cowboys. He didn’t participate in practice all week and was listed as questionable for Sunday’s matchup. Here’s the full list of inactives, which also includes cornerback Ambry Thomas, who was listed as questionable as well.

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot)

CB Ambry Thomas (ankle)

RB Elijah Mitchell (groin)

OL Nick Zakelj

DE Drake Jackson

TE Ross Dwelley

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

With Mitchell out, veteran RB Tevin Coleman is active for the 49ers. Rookie RB Jordan Mason could be next in line for carries alongside Christian McCaffrey.

Veteran CB Janoris Jenkins is also up with Thomas sidelined.

Related

Defensive eye discipline could be decisive for 49ers in NFC championship game

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire