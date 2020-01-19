The 49ers were fully healthy heading into Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium, and their list of inactive players didn't contain any surprises before kickoff.

Edge rusher Dee Ford, linebacker Kwon Alexander and safety Jaquiski Tartt were among the players dealing with nagging injuries this season, but San Francisco will use all of them Sunday with a trip to Super Bowl LIV in Miami on the line.

The Packers activated safety Raven Greene from injured reserve Saturday, but he was among Green Bay's inactive players Sunday. Punter JK Scott, who had been listed as questionable with an illness, was active Sunday.

When the NFC Championship Game kicks off Sunday at 3:40 p.m., both the 49ers and Packers will be at close to full strength.

49ers inactives: No surprising players out of NFC Championship Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area