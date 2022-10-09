49ers inactives: No surprises in Week 5

There were no surprises among the 49ers list of inactives for their Week 5 showdown with the Panthers.

San Francisco on Friday ruled out seven players with injuries. Those seven players comprised virtually their entire inactive list:

DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle)

RB Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle)

DT Javon Kinlaw (knee)

TE Tyler Kroft (knee)

DB Tarvarius Moore (hamstring)

LT Trent Williams (ankle)

RB Marlon Mack

The good news for San Francisco is WR Jauan Jennings and TE Ross Dwelley didn’t have any setbacks after being limited the first two days of practice. Jennings is dealing with an ankle issue. Dwelley has a rib injury. Both players were off the injury report and not among the inactives. Both Jennings and Dwelley are effective blockers, so having them to help out a banged up offensive line should give the 49ers some flexibility in the run game.

Rookie OL Nick Zakelj is active with injuries up front for San Francisco. It’s his first time suiting up since being selected in the sixth round of this year’s draft.

