49ers inactives: No Jimmy Garoppolo, K’Waun Williams vs. Cardinals

The San Francisco 49ers released their list of inactive players for Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals, and there are no surprises. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is out with a calf injury, as is cornerback K’Waun Williams.

Here is the list of inactive players:

CB K’Waun Williams

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

WR Jauan Jennings

OL Aaron Banks

DL Zach Kerr

CB Buster Skrine

CB Ambry Thomas

Kerr played for the Cardinals in 2019, so he will not get to get on the field against his former team. Other than that, this list comes with no surprises.

Tight end George Kittle was placed on injured reserve Saturday, so he will be out this game and at least two more.

