49ers inactives: LB Azeez Al-Shaair returns vs. Titans

The 49ers’ linebacking corps will get some assistance Thursday night with Azeez Al-Shaair’s return to the lineup. He was listed as ‘questionable’ with an elbow injury that limited him all week in practice. He was not listed among the team’s inactives for Thursday Night Football

Here’s who won’t be active for San Francisco in Tennessee:

LB Dre Greenlaw

RB Elijah Mitchell

S Talanoa Hufanga

OL Colton McKivitz

DL Maurice Hurst

Al-Shaair has developed into a budding star for the 49ers in the second level, but an elbow sprain he suffered against the Bengals forced him to miss the 49ers’ game vs. the Falcons last week. Having him next to Fred Warner against a Titans team that will turn the ball over could be a significant difference-maker for the 49ers’ defense.

Of the rest of the group, there aren’t any surprises since all but McKivitz were ruled out in Friday’s status report.