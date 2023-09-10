49ers inactives: Kittle good to go, Davis-Price out vs. Steelers

49ers inactives: Kittle good to go, Davis-Price out vs. Steelers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers will open the 2023 NFL season with their star tight end.

George Kittle is active and ready to go for San Francisco's Week 1 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium after being listed as questionable with a groin issue.

Kittle has been dealing with the injury throughout training camp, but he and the 49ers were confident that he'd be available to play.

“He’s a great pass-game tight end and he’s a great run-blocking tight end, so obviously any time you’re missing a great player, it does change things,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said earlier this week.

Charvarius Ward, who also was listed as questionable after having trouble with his heel, is active for the contest.

On the contrary, the 49ers have a handful of players inactive for Sunday's clash in Pittsburgh.

Among them is 49ers third-string quarterback Brandon Allen. As expected, Brock Purdy is the starter and Sam Darnold is the backup.

Second-year running back Ty Davis-Price too landed on the inactives list.

For the Steelers, their third-string QB, Mason Rudolph, also is inactive.

Steelers inactives

No. 2 QB Mason Rudolph (3rd QB)

No. 25 CB Desmond King

No. 60 T Dylan Cook

No. 89 WR Gunner Olszewski

No. 94 NT Armon Watts

The 49ers-Steelers game is scheduled to kick off at 10 a.m. P.T.

