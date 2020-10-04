49ers inactives: K’Waun Williams will play vs. Eagles

The 49ers got some good news on their list of inactives. Nickel cornerback K’Waun Williams, who was ‘questionable’ with a hip injury, is active and will play vs. the Eagles.

Here’s the 49ers’ list of inactives:

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle)

RB Raheem Mostert (knee)

CB Emmanuel Moseley (concussion)

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring)

LB Dre Greenlaw (quad)

TE Daniel Helm

G Tom Compton

Helm and Compton were the only ones not ruled out by Friday’s injury report.

Williams had a hip injury crop up following the 49ers’ Week 3 win over the Giants and was limited in practice in the lead up to Sunday night.

He’ll be the only starting cornerback in the lineup. Dontae Johnson and Jason Verrett will be the starting outside corners.

Here are the Eagles’ inactives:



