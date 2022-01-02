49ers inactives: Jimmy Garoppolo will not play vs. Texans in Week 17

In this article:

Jimmy G officially inactive for Week 17 clash with Texans

It's officially Trey Lance time for the 49ers.

Veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is officially inactive against the Houston Texans in Week 17.

The 49ers will be without linebackers Dre Greenlaw, Azeez Al-Shaair as well as rookie safety Talanoa Hufanga, DT Maurice Hurst, OL Colton McKivitz and TE Tanner Hudson. Third-string QB Nate Sudfeld will be the backup to Lance.

The Texans will be without QB Deshaun Watson, DB Cre'Von LeBlanc, DB Jimmy Moreland, DL Chris Smith, DL Derek Rivers and DL Maliek Collins.

Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. PT at Levi's Stadium.