49ers inactives: Javon Kinlaw will play vs. Eagles

The San Francisco 49ers will have second-year defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He was not among the list of inactive players. Defensive tackle Arik Armstead is also going to suit up. Both Kinlaw and Armstead were ‘questionable’ on the team’s injury report.

Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, who was listed as ‘doubtful,’ will not play. Here are the rest of the inactives for San Francisco:

OL Aaron Banks

CB Emmanuel Moseley

CB Ambry Thomas

DL Zach Kerr

An interesting note is that four running backs will suit up, including rookie Trey Sermon who was a healthy scratch last week. Trenton Cannon, who was claimed off waivers from Baltimore, is also active.

Cornerback Josh Norman, a healthy scratch last week, is in the lineup and expected to start. Thomas, who struggled in Week 1 against Detroit, will not play as he continues to get his NFL legs under him.

Here’s who won’t play for the Eagles: