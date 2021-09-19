49ers inactives: Emmanuel Moseley to miss second straight game

Dalton Johnson
·1 min read
Moseley ruled out again; Norman, Lenoir expected to start originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers again will be without their top two cornerbacks Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles

Jason Verrett is out for the remainder of the 2021 season after sustaining a torn ACL in San Francisco's Week 1 game. Emmanuel Moseley has been ruled out with his own knee injury for the second straight week. 

Cornerback Ambry Thomas, defensive lineman Zach Kerr and offensive lineman Aaron Banks also are inactive for Week 2.

Veteran Josh Norman and rookie Deommodore Lenoir are expected to serve as the 49ers' starting cornerbacks, looking to slow down quarterback Jalen Hurts

Below is the Eagles' list of inactives. 

