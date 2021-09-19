49ers inactives: Emmanuel Moseley to miss second straight game
Moseley ruled out again; Norman, Lenoir expected to start originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
The 49ers again will be without their top two cornerbacks Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Jason Verrett is out for the remainder of the 2021 season after sustaining a torn ACL in San Francisco's Week 1 game. Emmanuel Moseley has been ruled out with his own knee injury for the second straight week.
Cornerback Ambry Thomas, defensive lineman Zach Kerr and offensive lineman Aaron Banks also are inactive for Week 2.
#49ers inactives
CB Emmanuel Moseley
CB Ambry Thomas
DT Zach Kerr
OL Aaron Banks
— Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) September 19, 2021
Veteran Josh Norman and rookie Deommodore Lenoir are expected to serve as the 49ers' starting cornerbacks, looking to slow down quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Just said on @KNBR that veteran CB Josh Norman is expected to join rookie Deommodore Lenoir in the #49ers starting lineup.
— Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) September 19, 2021
Below is the Eagles' list of inactives.
#SFvsPHI inactives pic.twitter.com/3wNvSs16Xl
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 19, 2021