49ers inactives: Elijah Mitchell out vs. Jaguars in Week 11 game

49ers will be without rookie RB Mitchell against Jaguars originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Rookie running back Elijah Mitchell has officially been ruled out for the 49ers on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Mitchell carried the ball a career-high 27 times Monday in the 49ers' win over the Los Angeles Rams. He ran for 91 yards, but now has a fractured finger. The sixth-round pick has exceeded expectations this season, taking over as the 49ers' starting running back. He's one of a small handful of 49ers rookies who have contributed this season.

In seven games -- six starts -- Mitchell has rushed for 560 yards on 116 carries. He's averaging 4.8 yards per carry, 80 yards per game and has scored three touchdowns.

With Mitchell out, Jeff Wilson Jr. is expected to carry the load for the 49ers.

Wilson made his season debut against the Rams after returning from an offseason knee injury. He carried the ball 10 times for 28 yards. Last season, he had a career-high 600 yards rushing and scored seven TDs on the grouns.

Wilson also had 133 receiving yards and three touchdowns last season as well.

Below are the rest of the inactives for the 49ers and Jaguars.

