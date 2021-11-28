49ers inactives: Elijah Mitchell officially in for 49ers vs. Vikings

The 49ers will have a full slate of playmakers at their disposal when the face the Vikings on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium. Running back Elijah Mitchell was officially listed as ‘questionable’ on the team’s Week 12 injury report, but he was not listed among their inactives.

Here’s who won’t suit up for San Francisco:

DL Maurice Hurst (calf)

RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle)

OL Colton McKivitz

DL Jordan Willis

Mitchell was limited all week in practice while he continued recovering from surgery on a fractured finger. Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Friday indicated Mitchell’s status for Sunday would be determined by how the running back felt in pregame.

It’ll be interesting to see how the 49ers divvy up carries among their running backs. Mitchell has been the workhorse when healthy, but with his sore finger San Francisco may lean more on Jeff Wilson Jr. and rookie Trey Sermon.

