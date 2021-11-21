49ers inactives: Elijah Mitchell officially ruled out

The 49ers will have a new starting running back against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Running back Elijah Mitchell, who was listed as ‘doubtful’ on the team’s injury report, has officially been ruled out.

Here’s who won’t suit up for the 49ers:

RB Elijah Mitchell (finger)

DL Maurice Hurst (calf)

RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle)

OL Colton McKivitz

Mitchell had surgery early in the week to repair a finger fracture he suffered in the 49ers’ Week 10 win over the Rams. He tested it before the game, but was unable to properly utilize the surgically repaired finger.

This is the second consecutive week the 49ers’ entire rookie class is suiting up, including running back Trey Sermon who figures to see some action as the third-down back with Jeff Wilson Jr. taking on the starting role.

