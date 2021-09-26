49ers inactives: Elijah Mitchell to miss game against Packers
It's Sermon time with Mitchell inactive for 49ers vs. Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
It's Trey Sermon time.
The 49ers' third-round pick is expected to lead San Francisco's rushing attack against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, as fellow rookie running back Elijah Mitchell is inactive due to injury.
Also inactive for the 49ers are rookie offensive lineman Aaron Brooks and cornerbacks Dre Kirkpatrick and Ambry Thomas.
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 26, 2021
Veterans Emmanuel Moseley and Josh Norman are expected to serve as the 49ers' starting cornerbacks, looking to slow down reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.
Below is the Packers' list of inactives:
CB Kevin King
OL Elgton Jenkins
S Vernon Scott
LB La'Darius Hamilton