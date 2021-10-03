49ers inactives: Elijah Mitchell, Josh Norman out vs. Seahawks
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Mitchell, Norman both inactive for 49ers against Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
As expected, the 49ers will be without rookie running back Elijah Mitchell and veteran cornerback Josh Norman on Sunday when they face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4 at Levi's Stadium.
Nickelback K'Waun Williams, rookie offensive lineman Aaron Banks and defensive lineman Zach Kerr also are inactive for the 49ers.
Here are the @DignityHealth inactives for #SEAvsSF.
📰 https://t.co/P198TA3wAl pic.twitter.com/gleSxxG7Vi
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 3, 2021
Both the recently signed Buster Skrine and the recently activated Maurice Hurst will be available against Seattle.
Star tight end George Kittle, who was questionable with a calf injury, also will play.
With Mitchell inactive, rookie Trey Sermon should get his second start of the season. Veteran Dre Kirkpatrick likely will fill in for Norman.
RELATED: Behind mispronunciation of Lance's personnel group
As for the Seahawks, both DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are active, but Dee Eskridge (concussion), defensive end L.J. Collier and tight end Gerald Everett (COVID protocols) will not play.
The Seahawks' inactives vs. SF:
RT Brandon Shell (ankle)
DE Benson Mayowa (neck)
WR Dee Eskridge (concussion)
DE L.J. Collier
OT Jamarco Jones
CB John Reid
Seattle will also be without TE Gerald Everett (who remains on the COVID list) and RB Rashaad Penny (injured reserve).
— Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) October 3, 2021