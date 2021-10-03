49ers inactives: Elijah Mitchell, Josh Norman out vs. Seahawks

Mitchell, Norman both inactive for 49ers against Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As expected, the 49ers will be without rookie running back Elijah Mitchell and veteran cornerback Josh Norman on Sunday when they face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4 at Levi's Stadium.

Nickelback K'Waun Williams, rookie offensive lineman Aaron Banks and defensive lineman Zach Kerr also are inactive for the 49ers.

Both the recently signed Buster Skrine and the recently activated Maurice Hurst will be available against Seattle.

Star tight end George Kittle, who was questionable with a calf injury, also will play.

With Mitchell inactive, rookie Trey Sermon should get his second start of the season. Veteran Dre Kirkpatrick likely will fill in for Norman.

As for the Seahawks, both DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are active, but Dee Eskridge (concussion), defensive end L.J. Collier and tight end Gerald Everett (COVID protocols) will not play.