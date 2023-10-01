Advertisement
Breaking News:

Red Sox announce longtime pitcher Tim Wakefield has died at 57

49ers inactives: Elijah Mitchell, Jauan Jennings out for 49ers vs. Cardinals

Jess Root
·1 min read

The San Francisco 49ers have released their inactive list for their Week 4 game against the Arizona Cardinals. They will be without their No. 3 receiver. Jauan Jennings was doubtful to play with a shin injury that kept him out of practice all week. He is among the inactive, as is running back Elijah Mitchell, who suffered a knee injury during the week.

Receiver Deebo Samuel, questionable to play with rub and knee injuries, is active and will start.

San Francisco 49ers Week 4 inactives

With Mitchell out, Tyrion Davis Price could be the primary player to spell Christian McCaffrey at running back.

Ray-Ray McCloud will fill in as San Francisco’s No. 3 wideout.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire