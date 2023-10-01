49ers inactives: Elijah Mitchell, Jauan Jennings out for 49ers vs. Cardinals

The San Francisco 49ers have released their inactive list for their Week 4 game against the Arizona Cardinals. They will be without their No. 3 receiver. Jauan Jennings was doubtful to play with a shin injury that kept him out of practice all week. He is among the inactive, as is running back Elijah Mitchell, who suffered a knee injury during the week.

Receiver Deebo Samuel, questionable to play with rub and knee injuries, is active and will start.

San Francisco 49ers Week 4 inactives

QB Brandon Allen

OL Nick Zakeli

LB Jalen Graham

RB Elijah Mitchell

CB Anthony Brown

WR Jauan Jennings

With Mitchell out, Tyrion Davis Price could be the primary player to spell Christian McCaffrey at running back.

Ray-Ray McCloud will fill in as San Francisco’s No. 3 wideout.

