49ers inactives: Drake Jackson, Tyrion Davis-Price out vs. Seahawks
The 49ers will open their postseason run without a pair of their rookies. Defensive end Drake Jackson and running back Tyrion Davis-Price were both healthy scratches for Saturday’s game against the Seahawks.
Here’s the full list of players who won’t suit up for San Francisco:
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
RB Tevin Coleman
RB Ty Davis-Price
TE Ross Dwelley
OL Nick Zakelj
DL Drake Jackson
CB Ambry Thomas
Zakelj is also a member of this year’s draft class who won’t play in the wild card game.
A lack of injuries left the 49ers without a ton of open roster spots. Only Garoppolo and Thomas were ruled out for health reasons.
Jackson has been a healthy scratch a handful of times down the stretch as the 49ers have added more interior linemen to their active group on game days. Rain in Santa Clara could push the Seahawks into a more run-heavy scheme, necessitating additional bulk on the inside.