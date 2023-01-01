49ers inactives: DL Kerry Hyder returns for San Francisco

The 49ers will be relatively healthy going into their Week 17 matchup against the Raiders.

Both of their players who were questionable on the Friday injury report are active for Sunday’s game. Here’s the list of players who won’t suit up:

WR Deebo Samuel

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

OL Nick Zackelj

DT Kevin Givens

TE Ross Dwelley

DL Akeem Spence

DL Kemoko Turay

Samuel and Garoppolo were both ruled out Friday, but DL Kerry Hyder and CB Ambry Thomas were considered questionable. Hyder is dealing with an ankle injury. Thomas is working through a knee issue and was sick during the week.

Hyder’s activation means Turay, who was elevated from the practice squad, won’t be needed and will sit out against the Raiders.

