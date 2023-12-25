49ers inactives: DL Javon Hargrave officially IN for 49ers vs. Ravens

The 49ers on Monday made it official that defensive tackle Javon Hargrave will be active for San Francisco in their game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Hargrave was listed as questionable with a hamstring injury that kept him out of the team’s Week 15 win over the Cardinals. He was not among the team’s inactives for Monday night. Here’s who won’t be suiting up:

QB Brandon Allen (QB3)

DT Arik Armstead (foot, knee)

WR Jauan Jennings (concussion)

LB Oren Burks (knee)

TE Ross Dwelley (ankle)

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)

CB Samuel Womack

Mitchell was also questionable after being limited in the final two practices of the week.

Womack’s healthy scratch is likely due to Burks’ injury, which allows rookie LB Jalen Graham to be in uniform for the third time in as many weeks.

CB Jason Verrett will also be up after being elevated from the practice squad.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire