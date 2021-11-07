49ers inactives: Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell officially in vs. Cardinals

The 49ers on Sunday officially made wide receiver Deebo Samuel and running back Elijah Mitchell available against the Arizona Cardinals. Both were listed as ‘questionable’ on the final injury report.

On the other side, the Cardinals have ruled out quarterback Kyler Murray and WR DeAndre Hopkins. They were both ‘questionable’ after not practicing all week.

Here are the 49ers inactives:

FS Jimmie Ward

DL Maurice Hurst

OL Aaron Banks

CB Deommodore Lenoir

RB Trey Sermon

DL Charles Omenihu

WR Travis Benjamin

This also confirms TE George Kittle and RB Jeff Wilson Jr. are up for San Francisco after coming off injured lists this week.

For Arizona, wide receiver AJ Green is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will also be out Sunday.

Kickoff from Levi’s Stadium is slated for 1:25pm Pacific Time.