49ers inactives: Brandon Aiyuk, Ben Garland will play vs. Jets

The 49ers will officially have center Ben Garland and rookie wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk for their Week 2 showdown against the New York Jets. Both players missed the season opener, but practiced all week and are active in New York as the 49ers aim to bounce back from a season-opening defeat.
Here’s the full list of inactives:
TE George Kittle
QB CJ Beathard
DE Dee Ford
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
CB Jason Verrett
OL Tom Compton
There weren’t any surprises in this group. Kittle was ruled out on Friday with a knee sprain. Ford on Saturday was downgraded from ‘questionable’ to ‘out’ due to a neck injury. Verrett was also ruled out Friday with a hamstring ailment.
A minor surprise inactive is Compton, who wasn’t very good in camp according to reports from Santa Clara. Center Hroniss Grasu, who started in place of Garland last week, is up off the practice squad and active in his place. It wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see Grasu take over long-term for Compton because of his positional versatility and a good showing in the season opener.
Here is the Jets list of inactives:
QB James Morgan
QB Joe Flacco
WR Jamison Crowder
DL Bryce Huff
DL Jordan Willis
CB Nate Hairston