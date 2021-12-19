49ers inactives: Azeez Al-Shaair officially out vs. Falcons

The 49ers will need to piece together a linebacking corps vs. the Falcons on Sunday with linebackers Dre Greenlaw and Azeez Al-Shaair both ruled out for the Week 15 bout.

Greenlaw is dealing with a groin injury and was ruled out Friday. Al-Shaair was ‘doubtful’ with an elbow injury and wasn’t ready to go by Sunday as was listed among the team’s inactives.

Here’s the full list:

RB Elijah Mitchell

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

LB Dre Greenlaw

DL Maurice Hurst

OL Colton McKivitz

Mitchell was expected to clear concussion protocol, but he’s dealing with a knee injury now that may keep him out through Week 16.

Some good news for the 49ers is DJ Jones, Jaquiski Tartt and Ambry Thomas are all suiting up after being listed as ‘questionable’ on the Friday injury report.